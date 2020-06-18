AllHipHop
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains Why Michael Jackson-Sampled Song Did Not Make 'Artist 2.0' Deluxe

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Listen to the leaked "This Time" which interpolates "They Don't Really Care About Us."

(AllHipHop News) It seems very clear that A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a huge fan of Michael Jackson. His Top 40 hit “Look Back At It" was inspired by MJ, and the song's music video paid homage to the late King Of Pop.

Some A Boogie followers were hoping another Jackson-influenced tune would end up on the deluxe version of the Artist 2.0 album. Unfortunately, "This Time" did not make the extended tracklist.

"I know you guys want 'This Time' and I wanted to put it out but we couldn't get it cleared because the original song Michael Jackson's 'They Don't Really Care About Us' is very relevant these days," tweeted A Boogie on Wednesday night.

He also posted, "The Jackson Estate did not feel comfortable releasing a new song using that sample and I respect their decision. I'll look to release it at a later date. I got ya'll. Either way tomorrow night the Deluxe Drops!"

The new version of Artist 2.0 is scheduled to hit DSPs on June 19. Nine new records will be included on the deluxe. The 20-track standard edition features Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, London on da Track, DaBaby, Trap Manny, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Lil Uzi Vert.

