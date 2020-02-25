AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hints At Dropping 'A Boogie Vs Artist' Project Before Going "Ghost"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Numbers" rhymer is working on new tunes.

(AllHipHop News) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie currently has the #2 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Artist 2.0. It appears the Bronx, New York representative is working on yet another project for 2020.

"Thanks to everyone supporting the Album. I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this sh*t. YOU CANT PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY is EVERYTHING I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART," tweeted A Boogie.

The 24-year-old rapper/singer born Artist Dubose also told his 600,000 followers that he is on a mission to make a club banger. A Boogie added, "Cookin up sh*t for the clubs next🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Versatility level on 10000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000"

Artist 2.0 was released on February 14. The album includes features by Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Gunna, London on da Track, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Trap Manny. Seven tracks from the LP broke onto the Hot 100 chart this week.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tory Lanez Announces His Final Interscope Project 'New Toronto 3'

After dropping the fifth 'Chixtape' installment last year, Daystar is returning to another one of his music series.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Styles P Gets Very Angry During Lie Detector Test On "Marriage Boot Camp"

The couple is getting therapy after experiencing tough times since losing their daughter Tai to suicide almost five years ago.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

zaiyamariya

Juelz Santana Celebrates One-Year Of Incarceration With New Album

Juelz Santana took to Twitter to commemorate his 1st anniversary locked up after getting caught with a loaded gun at an airport in New Jersey.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade's Daughter And Checks Homophobes

Cardi B aggressively defended Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya, who is in the process of transitioning from male to female.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

50 Cent Posts Meme About R. Kelly & Dwyane Wade's Transgender Daughter

Fiddy is back to his old ways on the Gram.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer

R. Kelly accused of having sex with another minor in a brand new indictment.

Mike Winslow

by

KINGMufasa

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Testimony Secures 17-Year Sentence For Another Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Leader

Tekashi 6ix9ine's cooperation has led to a lengthy prison sentence for another feared member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TheTrutth

Pop Smoke’s "Dior" Debuts On The Hot 100 Chart Following His Death

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Roddy Ricch's “The Box” Leads The Hot 100 Chart For A Seventh Straight Week

Even without an official music video, the ‘PEMFBA’ track blocks Future and Drake for another week.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Hit With A Lawsuit Over 'Black Panther' Song "Pray For Me"

Did K. Dot and Abel steal a “choral performance” from a New York-based band?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)