A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hints At Dropping 'A Boogie Vs Artist' Project Before Going "Ghost"

The "Numbers" rhymer is working on new tunes.

(AllHipHop News) A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie currently has the #2 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Artist 2.0. It appears the Bronx, New York representative is working on yet another project for 2020.

"Thanks to everyone supporting the Album. I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this sh*t. YOU CANT PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY is EVERYTHING I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART," tweeted A Boogie.

The 24-year-old rapper/singer born Artist Dubose also told his 600,000 followers that he is on a mission to make a club banger. A Boogie added, "Cookin up sh*t for the clubs next🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Versatility level on 10000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000"

Artist 2.0 was released on February 14. The album includes features by Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Gunna, London on da Track, Summer Walker, Khalid, and Trap Manny. Seven tracks from the LP broke onto the Hot 100 chart this week.