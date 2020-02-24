A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's 'Artist 2.0' Debuts As Most-Streamed Album Of The Week

The Atlantic recording artist earns another Top 5 entry.

(AllHipHop News) Artist 2.0 by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is currently the #2 album in the country. The new project collected 111,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

106,000 of those 111,000 units came from streaming numbers. In fact, Artist 2.0 was the most-streamed album of the week (149 million on-demand streams). A Boogie finished in second place on the Billboard 200 after Justin Bieber's Changes opened at #1 with 231,000 equivalent album units.

Tame Impala's The Slow Rush (# 3 with 110,000 units), Roddy Ricch​’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial (#4 with 70,000 units), and Monsta X's All About Luv (#5 with 52,000 units) rounds out the Top 5.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie now has three albums that have landed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200. Hoodie SZN peaked at #1 in 2019, and The Bigger Artist peaked at #4 in 2017.

"Thanks to everyone supporting the Album. I’m glad you guys respect where I’m going with this sh*t🖤YOU [CAN'T] PUT ME IN A CATEGORY! ARTISTRY😉is EVERYTHING I wanna drop A boogie VS Artist this year. But only if ya ready. Before I go ghost I wanna flood your ears with straight ART🖤," tweeted the Bronx-raised performer.