'A Celebration Of Life For Kobe And Gianna Bryant' Memorial Service To Stream Live

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Find out how you can view the commemorative public event.

(AllHipHop News) The entire world will get the chance to collectively honor the lives of the late Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. A special memorial ceremony is taking place today (February 24) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A Celebration Of Life For Kobe & Gianna Bryant will stream live on several digital platforms including BET, Tidal, Deadline, and Entertainment Tonight. In addition, the service will air on NBA TV and FOX 11 Los Angeles beginning at 1 pm ET/ 10 am PT.

On January 26, Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. A private funeral was held for the Bryants on February 7.

A Celebration Of Life For Kobe & Gianna Bryant was organized by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Stars from entertainment and athletics are expected to take part in the commemoration. In honor of Kobe and Gianna, proceeds from the ticket sales will go to the Mamba and Mamacita Foundation.

