A Jay-Z Music Video Helped Recruit Adam Sandler For His Role In 'Uncut Gems'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Safdie brothers worked with both entertainment veterans.

(AllHipHop News) It's officially the movie award season. As Hollywood prepares for the 92nd Academy Awards nominations being announced on January 13, actors and actresses are picking up nods at the Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the SAG Awards.

Adam Sandler earned a Best Actor nomination at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, and he is one of the predicted contenders to compete for Best Actor at the Oscars. Some critics are calling Sandler's portrayal of Jewish-American jeweler Howard Ratner in A24's Uncut Gems the best performance of his career.

According to co-director Josh Safdie, a Jay-Z music video played a role in securing Sandler's participation in the crime thriller. Josh and his brother Benny Safdie were behind the camera for Jay's “Marcy Me” visual. 

The clip from the 4:44 album era helped recruit Sandler for Uncut Gems. “He really emotionally responded to it,” said Josh about the Saturday Night Live alum's reaction to Hov's homage to his hometown. “It only helped in that courtship.” 

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Darius Khondj also teamed with the Safdies on Uncut Gem and "Marcy Me." Josh explained how making Jay-Z's vid, which was partly presented from the POV of an NYPD helicopter, was not an easy experience.

“Those were the hardest, most chaotic shooting conditions I’ve ever been a part of,” admitted Josh. “I’m very proud of that video.” Besides Uncut Gems, the Safdie brothers also directed Daddy Longlegs, Lenny Cooke, Heaven Knows What, and Good Time.

