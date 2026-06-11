A$AP Rocky Celebrated For Ghetto Sci-Fi At Tribeca Festival

A$AP Rocky accepted the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognized as a genre-defining visionary reshaping modern storytelling.

A$AP Rocky accepted the inaugural Tribeca X Filmmaker of the Year Award at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York on June 9, recognizing his creative work across music, fashion, film, and brand storytelling.

The Harlem rapper was honored as a “genre-defining visionary” reshaping modern storytelling through his multifaceted creative vision.

“It’s an honor and it’s a pleasure,” Rocky said during his acceptance speech. “And I just want to give y’all my ghetto expressionism and my ghetto sci-fi through the lens of my music videos, through the lens of my history, my past, and whatnot. My trials and tribulations, no pun intended.”

The award recognizes Rocky’s evolution from rapper to creative powerhouse. His work spans music video direction, fashion collaborations, and brand partnerships that have redefined how artists approach visual storytelling.

The Tribeca X program specifically celebrates creators who reshape contemporary culture through their work.

Rocky’s creative output has been prolific in 2026. He released his album Don’t Be Dumb earlier this year and announced a 42-date world tour starting in May.

His music videos for tracks like “Punk Rocky” and “Helicopter” showcase his distinctive visual style, featuring surreal imagery and high-concept direction that blur the lines between music and film.

Beyond music, Rocky has expanded his creative influence.

He serves as Ray-Ban’s first creative director and has been tapped by ESPN for the College Football Playoff soundtrack.

His creative company AWGE continues to produce innovative content across multiple mediums.

The night was also a celebration for his partner Rihanna, who attended the event in support.

She wore a tobacco-toned velvet Alaïa dress paired with a camel leather coat and matching heels from the fall 2026 collection.

Rihanna also shared behind-the-scenes content from her Edward Enninful-curated “EE72” shoot, which featured a cameo from Rocky.

This award marks a significant milestone in Rocky’s career trajectory.

After beating felony charges in his 2024 trial, he’s rebuilt his public image and solidified his status as one of hip-hop’s most visionary creative minds.

The Tribeca recognition validates his contributions to contemporary culture beyond traditional rap metrics.