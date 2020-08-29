AllHipHop
Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The world is mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away today from colon cancer.

Actor Chadwick Boseman is dead at 43. 

The Howard graduate was an activist, a martial artist, a superhero, and one hell of an actor.

The world will mourn the gifted entertainer that made us believe that Thurgood Marshall was dark-skinned, Jackie Robinson was the best baseball player we will ever witness as a nation, James Brown was a little more articulate than we thought he was and that Wakanda was heaven on earth and he had the map for us all to get there. 

The heartbreaking announcement was released on his Twitter account:

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwich Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you come to love so much. From 'Marshall' to 'Da 5 Bloods,' August Wilson’s 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,' and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in "Black Panther." 

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

His last public statement to his fans was a tweet that showed him in a photo with his Bison sister, Kamala Harris. 

It simply read, “YES @KamalaHarris! #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020”

No work on what Senator Harris has said, but we are sure that her heart is as heavy as the rest of the world's.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
illseed
illseed

Editor

RIP BROTHER.

