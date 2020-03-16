AllHipHop
Actor Idris Elba Reveals He Has Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Actor Idris Elba is the latest famous person to be diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus disease.

(AllHipHop News) Actor Idris Elba is the latest famous person to reveal he has been stricken with the coronavirus.

The 47-year-old actor broke the news on his social media account today (March 16th).

"This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus," Idris Elba wrote. "Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic."

Idris Elba joins the growing list of people around the world who have been infected with the virus.

The pandemic has impacted 146 countries, and over 164,000 cases have been recorded globally.

Over 6,500 people have died from the deadly disease.

Idris Elba joins Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have been infected with the disease, as has former bond girl Olga Kurylenko.

In the United States, there's been an uptick in the disease where there are now more than 4,000 cases around the country.

Many states have been gatherings of more than 50 people, and more and more states are issuing mandatory curfews in an attempt to slow down the spread of the disease.

