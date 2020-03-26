Actor Todrick Hall Trashes Kanye West In Defense Of Taylor Swift

Cross-dressing actor Todrick Hall took up for his bestie, Taylor Swift in her latest battle with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

(AllHipHop News) Todrick Hall is slamming "self-absorbed" Kanye West after the full audio of his close friend Taylor Swift's infamous 2016 phone call with the rapper is leaked online.

Kanye and the "ME!" hitmaker were embroiled in a feud after he and wife Kim Kardashian claimed that Taylor agreed to be called a "b##ch" in his 2016 song "Famous," in which he raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b##ch famous God damn."

But when the track dropped Taylor released a statement on Instagram, announcing in part: "You cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard," and insisting she never approved the derogatory lyric. Kim then leaked a snippet of the phone call, suggesting that Taylor was fully aware of the song words.

However, a new and longer audio file now made public for the first time reveals no mention by Kanye that he was planning to call Taylor a "b##ch" nor claim he made her a star, and fans are racing to social media to slam the rapper and support the singer using the hashtag "#KanyeWestIsOverParty."

Former "American Idol" contestant and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Todrick, who is close pals with the "Red" hitmaker, confesses he is furious after finally hearing the "manipulative" conversation in full.

"My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty," Todrick began a series of tweets.

"The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full."

Todrick continued, "I'm not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions," he raged, slamming the "Gold Digger" star as "self absorbed" and labeling Taylor a "f##king boss a#s b##ch" only made "stronger" by the slight.

"Haters tried to cancel my friend time & time again. But guess what? She's still winning, still breaking records, still being an ally, still boo'd up, still selling out stadiums like they're Furbys," he concluded.