Actor Tracy Morgan Flips Out On Pedestrian Over Lamborghini Run-In

AllHipHop Staff

Tracy Morgan ended up in a shouting match with the pedestrian in Times Square, after he almost ran the guy over in his Lamborghini.

(AllHipHop News) Comedian Tracy Morgan became engaged in a shouting match in New York City's Times Square over the Easter holiday weekend after an alleged run-in with a pedestrian.

The 30 Rock star was caught on camera standing beside his red Lamborghini as he argued with a man by a pedestrian crossing in the middle of Manhattan, which is currently under a coronavirus lockdown.

Sources tell TMZ that Morgan had started to make a right turn on a green traffic light at the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway, when he almost collided with the guy, who was attempting to cross the road.

The actor reportedly claimed the man had been jaywalking, as they disagreed about who had the right of way.

Police officers were spotted passing by in a patrol car during the dispute, but did not stop to investigate and instead urged the two parties to move along.

Before getting back behind the wheel, Morgan walked around his sports car to check for any damage, as the pedestrian headed off with what appeared to be a slight limp.

The funnyman has yet to comment on the incident, which occurred months after he was involved in a minor fender bender with his brand new Bugatti last summer.

He was subsequently found not to be at fault in that case.

