Actress Rosie Perez Helps Bring Harvey Weinstein To Justice

AllHipHop Staff
Rosie Perez took the stand earlier this week for the trial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who's accused of raping several women.

(AllHipHop News) Actress Rosie Perez took the stand during Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York on Friday to recount the conversations she had had with pal Annabella Sciorra about her alleged rape.

The "Sopranos" star became a witness for the prosecution earlier this week when she detailed her encounter with the fallen movie mogul and Perez helped wrap up the week by testifying for almost an hour on Friday afternoon.

The "White Men Can’t Jump" actress told the court she was one of the first people Sciorra told about her alleged sexual assault in the early 1990s, when she called Sciorra to arrange a night out.

“She responded in a weird voice,” Perez explained. “She said, ‘I think something bad happened… I think I was raped’.”

Weinstein’s defense attorney Damian Cherones, who argued against the actress being able to testify about conversations she’d had with Sciorra, challenged Rosie on the timeline of her story.

Cherones took her to task for not forcing her friend to report the incident immediately or rushing to her apartment to comfort her.

“I was being respectful…,” she said. “I was in a panic. When you have a girlfriend who tells you something like that, you don’t know what to do. She was my very good friend. I was in shock. I was in a panic. I remember I kept calling her, crying, but she wouldn’t pick up.”

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

Prosecutors are hoping that Sciorra’s testimony will help them argue that the producer is a sexual predator.

