Adam22 Blasts Joe Budden For Saying His Marriage To Lena The Plug Is Fake

While Joe Budden deals with the fallout from feuding with Cam’ron and YoungBoy Never Broke Again in recent days, the rapper-turned-podcaster also has Adam22 calling him out.

An episode of The Joe Budden Podcast included the titular host discussing Adam22 accepting his partner, Lena the Plug, filming a pornographic scene with another man. Budden said, “I don’t even think that’s so crazy because I don’t even think that’s his wife… I think they got a very different arrangement.”

TMZ caught up with Adam22 outside his No Jumper Store in California. The controversial internet personality took issue with Joe Budden commenting on his marriage to adult film star Lena the Plug.

“He obviously has been living through a whole lifetime of failed relationships, one after another,” Adam22 told the celebrity news outlet about Budden. “I don’t really think he knows what a successful or healthy relationship is.”

Adam22 continued, “So when he sees one in front of his eyes in the media, it’s hard for him to understand that because he doesn’t have a lot of experiences with healthy relationships.” Lena the Plug also added, “It’s giving jealousy.”

This was not the first time Adam22 had a problem with Budden’s opinion. The two commentators clashed on an August 2022 edition of The Joe Budden Podcast. Budden accused Adam of supposedly profiting off of Black trauma.

Earlier this year, Budden’s co-host, Antwan “Ish” Marby, criticized Adam22 for allegedly instigating conflict among Black men. Budden also suggested Adam was going through a “crash out” during an appearance on The Need to Know Podcast in October.