Adidas Ends Partnership With Kanye West Over Antisemitic Comments

Yet another major company has parted ways with Kanye “Ye” West.” Today (October 25), Adidas announced the end of its partnership with the rapper/designer.

West has been under fire for making antisemitic comments. Perhaps the most criticized statement was a tweet where he promised to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. The Yeezy brand founder also went on several interviews where he repeated his controversial takes about the Jewish community.

Adidas Is Cutting Ties With Ye Immediately

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” reads a statement from the sportswear manufacturer.

The statement about West continues, “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

The Adidas press release also reads, “This is expected to have a short-term negative impact of up to €250 million on the company’s net income in 2022 given the high seasonality of the fourth quarter. adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership. More information will be given as part of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings announcement on November 9, 2022.”

Kanye West Continues To Lose Deals But Gain Racist Supporters

Plus, Kanye West has been publicly antagonizing Adidas for weeks. The German corporation’s decision to end its relationship with Ye comes after the musician reportedly lost deals with Def Jam, Balenciaga, and other businesses.

West also caught backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his recent Paris fashion show. He then made disparaging remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement and murder victim George Floyd. Ye’s recent problematic takes did gain the approval of white supremacists and Neo-Nazis.