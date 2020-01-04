AllHipHop
Adrien Broner Blames Instagram For Lusting After 16-Year-Old Rapper Bhad Bhabie

Shirley Ju
by
-edited

AB claims Instagram needs to highlight underaged accounts. Does he have a point?

(AllHipHop News) Bhad Bhabie is still 16-years-old.

The rapper, real name Danielle Bregoli, became a viral sensation overnight, best known for her phrase "Cash me outside, how about that?” on an episode of Dr. Phil.

Since then, she’s become a rap superstar with an incredibly loyal fanbase.

But even with her 17.2 million followers on Instagram, she knows the difference between right or wrong.

Danielle is putting Adrien Broner on blast for sliding into her DM's. The famous boxer is 30-years- old, and she’s a minor.

She proceeded to post a screenshot of her IG notification from Broner, which reads: “Text me crazy girl.”

Danielle proceeded to add a video of Akon’s "Locked Up,” a jab at Broner for getting at a minor.

Of course, her fanbase didn’t hesitate to go after him on social media, even commenting that he should go to jail while tagging the FBI and Atlanta Police.

Broner then comes in and tries to explain himself, calling the ordeal an “honest mistake.” He states, “Nobody want to date a kid, but I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving."

At least he kept it real, right?

