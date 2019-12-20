AllHipHop
Login

Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape

AllHipHop Staff
by

Millions of A$AP Rocky's fans are clamoring to get a look at the rapper having sex in a new sex tape.

(AllHipHop News) The news of an A$AP Rocky sex tape sent thousands of horny women and men into a sexual frenzy and a boatload of traffic to adult sites.

The rap star, who is an admitted sex addict, is allegedly featured in a video having intercourse with an unknown woman.

Even though A$AP Rocky has refused to confirm or deny his appearance in the sex tape, fans are desperate to get a peek of the rapper in action between the sheets.

According to adult website xHamster, searches for ASAP Rocky's alleged video increased by 20,0000% in just a day.

ASAP Rocky Porn stats

"This is a Stormy Daniels level event," said Alex Hawkins, VP of xHamster, in reference to President Trump's ex-lover. "Welcome to the new decade."

Ironically, the news of Rocky's sex tape unseated President Donald Trump being impeached as the #1 trending topic on Twitter yesterday (December 19th).

"MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," A$AP Rocky Tweeted. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P*SSY. A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F*CKED HIM RATE HIM 😮"

Comments
BREAKING: Tekashi69 Gets Prison Time In RICO Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
5
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBThey will never learn..
R. Kelly Beamed Into Court To Plead Not Guilty To Getting Aaliyah A Fake I.D.
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Drosado
DrosadoStick a fork in him.
Lizzo & Tomi Lahren Clash Over Donald Trump Being Impeached
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
112
Last Reply· by
Fifty
FiftyYeah, let's stop jailing rapists, child molesters, and murderers. Great idea!!!
Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Beyonce Keeps Her Calm
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinThen she won’t mind me saying she is an extremely over rated sex worker pretending to be a rapper.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trolls Saying "She Belongs To The Streets"
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
22
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBU@Snowbunny: Babe you are certainly entitled to your opinion regardless of how ill-informed it may be, it is your right…
Denzel Curry Announces "Red Bull Zeltron World Wide" Battle Versus J.I.D
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Rapper Boosie Robbed Of Jewelry In Georgia
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
8
Last Reply· by
sydon445
sydon445Mscaliforever.com
Lil Pump Gives Back For Christmas
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment