Adult Website Says A$AP Rocky Has The Internet Horny Over Sex Tape

(AllHipHop News) The news of an A$AP Rocky sex tape sent thousands of horny women and men into a sexual frenzy and a boatload of traffic to adult sites.

The rap star, who is an admitted sex addict, is allegedly featured in a video having intercourse with an unknown woman.

Even though A$AP Rocky has refused to confirm or deny his appearance in the sex tape, fans are desperate to get a peek of the rapper in action between the sheets.

According to adult website xHamster, searches for ASAP Rocky's alleged video increased by 20,0000% in just a day.

"This is a Stormy Daniels level event," said Alex Hawkins, VP of xHamster, in reference to President Trump's ex-lover. "Welcome to the new decade."

Ironically, the news of Rocky's sex tape unseated President Donald Trump being impeached as the #1 trending topic on Twitter yesterday (December 19th).

"MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," A$AP Rocky Tweeted. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P*SSY. A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F*CKED HIM RATE HIM 😮"