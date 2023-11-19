Controversial YouTube Personality Hassan Campbell Allegedly Shot While Livestreaming

In a video posted to his YouTube, channel, Campbell begins talking about the bombshell rape and physical assault lawsuit Cassie Ventura filed against Diddy last week.

Controversial YouTube personality and one of Afrika Bambaataa’s alleged sexual assault victims Hassan “Poppy” Campbell says he was shot on Sunday (November 19) while livestreaming in the Bronx. In a video posted to his YouTube, channel, Campbell begins talking about the bombshell rape and physical assault lawsuit Cassie Ventura filed against Diddy last week. The subsequent settlement seems to be the catalyst for Campbell’s ensuing rant about his own situation. He also gives out his exact location just minutes before he’s ambushed.

“This ain’t gonna go viral,” he says. “They gonna keep this s### real small ’cause don’t nobody give a f### about the kids in the hood getting f###ed. I don’t want to be in the industry. I don’t like the industry. I totally disrespect the industry … it is what it is. Ain’t nobody going to make me go nowhere. What is you all telling me? My life and my pain wasn’t worth nothing? Everything I went through as a child, everything I went through wasn’t worth nothing? That’s what y’all telling me?”

He then starts screaming in public, “My story wasn’t worth s###? I ain’t ask for no money! I asked for street justice and couldn’t even get that! I swear to god, you better not say nothin’ to me! Everybody! I’m talking to all y’all.”

Campbell continues to challenge anyone watching to fight him, shouting, “I won’t back down from nobody! […] I dare you n#####!” And supposedly, somebody took him up on the challenge. Around the 25-minute mark, the scene switches to inside a vehicle and another man continuing to film Campbell who says, “I need to get to the hospital quick. I need to go to the hospital, I’m shot, son.”

The man on the other side of the camera asks him to pull over so he can get him an ambulance and the clip cuts off. In an update provided on the YouTube page, it turns out Campbell is expected to make a full recovery. It reads: “Hassan is going into surgery and will be okay, so far no fatal wounds but YES he was in fact shot.”

Campbell went public with his allegations against Bambaataa in 2016, telling the New York Daily News, “He is a pervert… He likes little boys.” He claimed Bambaataa abused him “numerous times” when he was just 12 and 13 years old, something he addresses in the clip. Watch it above.