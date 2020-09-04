Afro-Latina Activist "Jess LaBombera" Turns Out To Be A White Jew

A popular activist who pretended to be a Latina woman has been unmasked as a racial fraud!

(AllHipHop News) In 2015, when Rachel Dolezal revolutionized the term "transracial," people could not believe that white folk were out here playing Black in plain sight.

Years later, people are still wondering which one is more confusing: that she did it or no one clocked her?

In 2020, amid COVID-19 and the undergird of Black Lives Matter protests every which way, another white woman has emerged faking jacks and claiming to be of African descent.

New Yorker and popular social justice activist Jessica La Bombera has just confessed that she is not Afro-Latina as she claimed. She's a white Jewish woman named Jessica A. Krug.

In an open letter titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” she poured out the following:

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness. I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring," Jessica A. Krug wrote.

"People have fought together with me and have fought for me, and my continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love," she continued.

While she did admit that she had no right to assume an existence of a person of color, there were other things that she (and we all agree) does fit her:

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech … I am a coward.”

She also wrapped it up (but not really because she kept going on over and over again) by saying:

“No white person, no non-Black person, has the right to claim proximity to or belonging in a Black community by virtue of abuse, trauma, non-acceptance, and non-belonging in a white community.”