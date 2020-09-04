AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Afro-Latina Activist "Jess LaBombera" Turns Out To Be A White Jew

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A popular activist who pretended to be a Latina woman has been unmasked as a racial fraud!

(AllHipHop News) In 2015, when Rachel Dolezal revolutionized the term "transracial," people could not believe that white folk were out here playing Black in plain sight.

Years later, people are still wondering which one is more confusing: that she did it or no one clocked her?

In 2020, amid COVID-19 and the undergird of Black Lives Matter protests every which way, another white woman has emerged faking jacks and claiming to be of African descent.

New Yorker and popular social justice activist Jessica La Bombera has just confessed that she is not Afro-Latina as she claimed. She's a white Jewish woman named Jessica A. Krug.

In an open letter titled, “The Truth, and the Anti-Black Violence of My Lies,” she poured out the following:

“To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness. I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring," Jessica A. Krug wrote.

"People have fought together with me and have fought for me, and my continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love," she continued.

While she did admit that she had no right to assume an existence of a person of color, there were other things that she (and we all agree) does fit her:

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech … I am a coward.”

She also wrapped it up (but not really because she kept going on over and over again) by saying:

“No white person, no non-Black person, has the right to claim proximity to or belonging in a Black community by virtue of abuse, trauma, non-acceptance, and non-belonging in a white community.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. To Deliver Keynote At Southern University Law Center

Rapper T.I. has been tapped as the highlight of a two-day virtual entertainment and sports symposium taking place this month.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Thefresh

Cordae Talks Dropping YBN Name & His Relationship With YBN Nahmir And YBN Almighty Jay

After weeks of speculation, the "Gifted" rapper addresses the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Megan Thee Stallion Discusses The Success Of "WAP" & Collaborating With Cardi B

The controversial single is projected to spend a third week at No. 1 in the US.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

LDT

Lupe Fiasco Announces All Trap EP Produced By Soundtrakk

The Chicago spitter also offers a suggestion for a rebooted Child Rebel Soldiers supergroup without him, Kanye, or Pharrell.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Chika Calls Out Waka Flocka For His Comments About Police Killing Black People

The rising rapper tells the 'What The Flocka' reality show star to shut the hell up.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RichBX

Chloe x Halle Tap Doja Cat, City Girls & Mulatto For "Do It (Remix)"

Yung Miami responds to getting dragged for her verse on the track.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

SZA's Back With Self-Directed "Hit Different" Music Video Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Watch the visuals for Solána's latest collaboration.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Justin Bieber Stars In DJ Khaled & Drake's "Popstar" Music Video

The Def Jam hitmaker stands in for Drizzy.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"Whip Nae Nae" Rapper Silento Arrested For Hunting Girlfriend With A Hatchet

Silento brings new meaning to "watch me" as he has been arrested for terrorizing a family and his ex.

ClassicOne

Kanye West Booted From Presidential Race In Arizona

A judge has ruled Kanye West should be kept off the ballot in Arizona because he is a member of The Birthday Party

Kershaw St. Jawnson