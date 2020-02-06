After Clashing With Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Comments On Making Billions Versus Beefing

(AllHipHop News) For a large part of Wednesday afternoon, Meek Mill's name was trending higher on Twitter than Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the death of legendary actor Kirk Douglas. That's because thousands of users were sharing their thoughts on Meek's back-and-forth with his former girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

The Twitter exchange between the two rap stars included statements about physical and sexual abuse. Nicki accused Meek of kicking her, and Meek accused Nicki of knowing that her convicted brother was raping his stepdaughter.

Meek later returned to Twitter to add one more thought about his vicious exchange with Minaj. Instead of taking another shot at his ex, the 32-year-old emcee brought up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who reportedly has a net worth of $126 billion.

"Meanwhile Jeff [Bezos] & running up billions by the minute while us n*ggas just gone wild beefing all day lol ... I see sh*t different now and I don’t really got the time [no more]," tweeted Meek on Wednesday night.

Robert "Meek Mill" Williams is connected to several billionaires as part of the REFORM Alliance. As the organization's co-chair, Meek works alongside Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter ($1 billion), Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin ($2.9 billion), New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.9 billion), and Vista Equity Partner CEO Robert Smith ($5 billion).