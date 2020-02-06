AllHipHop
Login

After Clashing With Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Comments On Making Billions Versus Beefing

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The 'Championships' album creator says he sees "sh*t different now."

(AllHipHop News) For a large part of Wednesday afternoon, Meek Mill's name was trending higher on Twitter than Donald Trump's impeachment trial and the death of legendary actor Kirk Douglas. That's because thousands of users were sharing their thoughts on Meek's back-and-forth with his former girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

The Twitter exchange between the two rap stars included statements about physical and sexual abuse. Nicki accused Meek of kicking her, and Meek accused Nicki of knowing that her convicted brother was raping his stepdaughter.

Meek later returned to Twitter to add one more thought about his vicious exchange with Minaj. Instead of taking another shot at his ex, the 32-year-old emcee brought up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who reportedly has a net worth of $126 billion.

"Meanwhile Jeff [Bezos] & running up billions by the minute while us n*ggas just gone wild beefing all day lol ... I see sh*t different now and I don’t really got the time [no more]," tweeted Meek on Wednesday night.

Robert "Meek Mill" Williams is connected to several billionaires as part of the REFORM Alliance. As the organization's co-chair, Meek works alongside Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter ($1 billion), Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin ($2.9 billion), New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.9 billion), and Vista Equity Partner CEO Robert Smith ($5 billion).

Comments
Mo’Nique Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Russell Simmons & Harvey Weinstein Accusations
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
spaces
spacesThis is so interesting news about celebrities https://geometrydashspace.com/game/run-3/
Roddy Ricch's 'Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial' Returns To No. 1 For A Third Week
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
3
Last Reply· by
shawnkemp
shawnkempGood post. Thanks for sharing with us. I just loved your way of presentation. I enjoyed reading this .Thanks for sharing…
First-Week Sales Projections For Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Album Are In
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ankgg
ankggIt was really good https://thinkorswimdl.com
Twitter Reacts To Nicki Minaj Rapping About Rosa Parks In "Yikes" Snippet
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Kingscooter74
Kingscooter74https://open.spotify.com/album/6V1fiEJo0FfuSdtxrsPsRC?si=CWKoObzPRlSp246IyLImrg
Future's Teenage Son Reportedly Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
Juniornai
Juniornaihttps://jessynaija.org/sonona-by-susumila/
DaBaby Goes After Video Model In Court Over Extortion Claims
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Juice WRLD Estate Has No Rep To Handle Legal Affairs Says Lawyer
GrouchyGreg
EditorGrouchyGreg
1
12
Last Reply· by
Jtprbdsl
JtprbdslWho tf idk if ur talkin shit but Juice didn't steal a mother fucking thing yellowcard or whatever just wants money and…
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Face Backlash For Sitting During The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
13
Last Reply· by
Southcidal3
Southcidal3No a double agent is frequenting hip hop sites while wearing MAGA hats.
Meek Mill Broke Up With Nicki Minaj Over Her Brother's Rape Case
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUI don't know if Meek hit Nicki or his sister. All I know is that Nicki's brother was convicted of raping a little girl…
Sources Claim Nicki Minaj Did Not Intend To Disrespect Rosa Parks
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedShe has done it before. She's dead to me.