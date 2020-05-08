Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Have Been Arrested, Charged With Murder

Ahmaud Arbery died earlier this year, but a video of his murder has lead to the arrest of two white men in Georgia.

(AllHipHop News) The Georgia two men that were complicit in the murder Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested and jailed.

The pair are looking at murder and assault charges, according to a report by CNN.

Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael were arrested and are expected to be booked at Glynn County Jail.

The arrests come after the murder, and some say the execution, of Arbery, who was jogging in a neighborhood near Brunswick on February 23. Arbery, 25, was hunted down by former cop Gregory McMichael and his son as they seemingly sought a person that committed a number of break-ins in their area.

A Glynn County Police report initially stated that Gregory McMichael, a 64-year-old with ties to the district attorney, told investigators that they thought Arbery was their guy.

Both men were armed and chased down Arbery in their pick-up truck. Travis McMichael, 34, approached the unarmed jogger with his shotgun. The pair began to struggle over the weapon and the result was Arbery's death by shooting.

The initial report stated that two shots were fired, but, in a recent video of the slaying, three shots can be heard.

Wanda Jones,Arbery's mother, said her son did no wrong and now thereis proof of that due to the footage that emerged this week.

"He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed. I'm hoping that all involved, they're indicted and they go to jail," she said.

The case has sparked outrage across the nation for the racial implications of two white men killing an African American.

LeBron James said, "We're literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can't even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the... heavens above to your family."

