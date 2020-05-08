AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ahmaud Arbery's Killers Have Been Arrested, Charged With Murder

AllHipHop Staff

Ahmaud Arbery died earlier this year, but a video of his murder has lead to the arrest of two white men in Georgia.

(AllHipHop News) The Georgia two men that were complicit in the murder Ahmaud Arbery have been arrested and jailed. 

The pair are looking at murder and assault charges, according to a report by CNN. 

Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael were arrested and are expected to be booked at Glynn County Jail. 

The arrests come after the murder, and some say the execution, of Arbery, who was jogging in a neighborhood near Brunswick on February 23. Arbery, 25, was hunted down by former cop Gregory McMichael and his son as they seemingly sought a person that committed a number of break-ins in their area.

A Glynn County Police report initially stated that Gregory McMichael, a 64-year-old with ties to the district attorney, told investigators that they thought Arbery was their guy. 

Both men were armed and chased down Arbery in their pick-up truck. Travis McMichael, 34, approached the unarmed jogger with his shotgun. The pair began to struggle over the weapon and the result was Arbery's death by shooting. 

The initial report stated that two shots were fired, but, in a recent video of the slaying, three shots can be heard. 

Wanda Jones,Arbery's mother, said her son did no wrong and now thereis proof of that due to the footage that emerged this week.

 "He was out for his daily jog and he was hunted down like an animal and killed. I'm hoping that all involved, they're indicted and they go to jail," she said. 

The case has sparked outrage across the nation for the racial implications of two white men killing an African American. 

LeBron James said, "We're literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can't even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the... heavens above to your family." 

More on this report as it develops. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Glenda Rose
Glenda Rose

What took so long to make the arrest?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)