Akademiks Offers An Explanation For 6ix9ine's Low Album Sales For 'TattleTales'

The blogger gives his thoughts on his friend not pulling in the numbers he promised.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed he is the biggest artist in the world and suggested he would move more first-week units than Lil Uzi Vert. It appears trolling your peers online and disrespecting deceased rappers does not lead to an A-list level of album sales.

For the record, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake launched in March with 288,000 units in its first week of release. 6ix9ine's TattleTales opened with only 53,000 units, placing the controversial public figure at #4 on this week's Billboard 200.

The projections for TattleTales fluctuated throughout the week. At first, forecasters had 6ix9ine coming in with over 100,000 units. That prediction quickly fell to 40,000-50,000 units then it slipped to 35,000-45,000 units before rising to 55,000-65,000 units in the final days.

Tattletales amassed 33 million on-demand streams in its first week of release. In comparison, Uzi's Eternal Atake brought in 400 million first-week streams. Big Sean's Detroit 2 took the #1 spot over Tattletales with 103,000 units and 94 million streams.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon (75,000 units, #2) and Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die (57,000 units, #3) followed Detroit 2 on the Billboard 200 rankings. Both Hip Hop artists passed away before their latest LPs were released.

Akademiks, a frequent promotor of 6ix9ine, took to Twitter to address his friend's lower than expected final sales. The Everyday Struggle host seemed to blame TattleTales flopping on the music industry turning on Tekashi for his constant insulting antics, snitching in open court, and fostering negativity in the culture.

"The sad state of affairs for 6ix9ine is that he’s effectively blackballed ... something that most thought was impossible in the Internet era. He’s rubbed 99% of the [people] wit power in the culture the wrong way... sh*tted on those that [he] eventually would need and isolated hella fans," tweeted Akademiks.

He added, "6ix9ine might as well go independent, being on a label means nothing if you’re blackballed. All the strings they could pull for you are out of reach and can’t happen regardless.. so why be on a label? These days a label is not only a bank but [your] access card to industry benefits."