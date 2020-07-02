Akademiks Suggests Meek Mill Is Scared To Respond To 6ix9ine On The Topic Of Snitching

As accusations of Ak being a "fed" continue, Tekashi jumps in to back his friend.

(AllHipHop News) After essentially calling for a truce in the war of words with Freddie Gibbs, Akademiks has now turned his attention to another emcee. His longstanding issues with Meek Mill bubbled up again this week.

Meek took to Twitter to declare that it was time to drop Ak as a voice of Hip Hop. He tweeted, "Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them... He also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol."

Akademiks did not address Meek's allegations that he was somehow associated with law enforcement and that he is possibly responsible for pushing negativity in the culture without giving back to the community. Instead, the YouTuber just replied, "You can't cancel anyone Meek."

Later, Akademiks posted a clip of himself speaking on Meek's attempt to have him canceled. The Instagram video features the Everyday Struggle host claiming Meek is attacking him because he supposedly cannot go after Tekashi 6ix9ine and is afraid to respond to local Philadelphia rapper Quilly.

"You're going at me because the other two have embarrassed and exposed you for many things that you don't want to answer to," said Akademiks. He went on to discuss Meek's association with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who reportedly served as a cooperating witness for the Drug Enforcement Administration in the 1990s.

6ix9ine, who testified against fellow Nine Trey Gangster Blood members in a 2019 federal trial, then jumped into Akademik's comment section to offer his thoughts. The self-described troll posted, "Signed to a snitchhhh 🤣 but hates snitchesssss 🤣🤣🤣how u do that??????????? Went to jail for bike tricks and was crying the whole 6 months 🤣."

Meek Mill has yet to directly respond to Akademiks' commentary that was uploaded to Instagram overnight. On June 30, Meek did tweet a veiled threat that suggested he had information on Ak that could be damaging to the blogger.

"You getting canceled now! Lol and if I pull this sh*t out you would be done... just say upppp and ima up it 😂😂😂😂😂," posted the Championships album creator.

That message from Meek came around the same time that Freddie Gibbs also began implying that Akademiks was working with some form of law enforcement. The Indiana native actually began selling "Akademiks Is The Police" shirts. In addition, Gibbs proposed that both Ak and 6ix9ine were "the feds" and that they had some sort of sexual relationship.