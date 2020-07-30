AllHipHop
Akademiks Talks Calling The Police On Meek Mill Over "Green Light" Comment

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

For months, rappers have been saying the blogger is connected to law enforcement.

(AllHipHop News) Who predicted Meek Mill vs Akademiks would be one of the unending beefs of 2020? The Philadephia emcee and the Everyday Struggle host have repeatedly clashed online, but it seems the law was brought into the feud in real life.

"And banned from the trenches," tweeted Meek on July 2 in response to reports Akademiks was suspended from Everyday Struggle for an explicit rant about model Chrissy Teigen and her husband R&B singer John Legend. Ak replied, "U swear n*ggas tryna be in the trenches.. we online..."

Meek then fired back, "Nah you online!! You just make money off the trenches ... next phase is like green light." Apparently, that last statement, which could possibly be interpreted as a threat, scared Akademiks enough to call the police. 

“When you say green lighting, I send that to the police. I’m gonna be honest with you. ‘I got greenlit. Wait, Meek Mill just told me in front of the world I’m greenlit? Okay, here’s the cops. Hey, Meek Mill. That’s his account, that’s his people. He said I’m greenlit.' Are you dumb?” said Akademiks in a video clip circulating on social media.

Last month, Meek Mill accused Akademiks of working with law enforcement. He tweeted at the time, "Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them .... he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture!" 

Freddie Gibbs also branded Ak as a cop. The Indiana-bred rapper began selling t-shirts that featured the phrase "Akademiks Is The Police." Gibbs took aim at the blogger because Ak suggested the Alfredo spitter was "irrelevant."

Akademiks is the main media personality that promotes Tekashi 6ix9ine. He actually appeared in the video where Ak admitted to calling the police on Meek. 6ix9ine infamously became a cooperating federal government witness against his former Nine Trey Blood gang associates.

