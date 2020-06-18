AllHipHop
Akon Gets Approval To Build $6 Billion Dollar City

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Akon's dream of running his own Cryptocity will be a reality by 2023!

(AllHipHop News) Akon is more than just an artist. He is a movement.

If there is an artist that is most likely to win a Nobel prize for his work in peace or economics, it might be him.

Why?

Outside of making music and getting behind some of rap music’s biggest charting artists and hits, he has created a city in Africa utilizing ground-breaking technology and mind-blowing innovation.

Akon has received a $6 billion contract to build a crypto city in Senegal.

A U.S. engineering firm called KE International will fund the first two phases to build the city.

Investors dropped $4 billion to see the first two phases complete and will secure the rest to complete the next phases.

Phase 1 should be completed by 2023. They are hoping to have hotels, homes, law enforcement, schools, a waste facility, a mall, a solar power plant, and a hospital in tack.

By 2029, the city should be up and running.

Akoin cryptocurrency will be the only payment accepted in the city.

As reported by Cointelegraph, Akoin is a “cryptocurrency designed for entrepreneurs in developing countries such as Africa.”

Akon continues to push boundaries in the Motherland, showing us that Black lives not only matter but they are worth real investment.

