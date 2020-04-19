Akon Offers Unwavering Support For Tekashi 6ix9ine

Unlike many artists in the music industry, Akon fully supports Tekashi 6ix9ine.

(AllHipHop News) Akon joined DJ Whoo Kid on Instagram Live this week and shared some interesting thoughts during the session.

Akon expressed his support for the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Referring to 23-year-old Tekashi as young, inexperienced, and uneducated, Akon defended the rapper and his past mistakes.

He even took it further stating that Tekashi shouldn’t have been in the position to snitch and the importance of watching one’s circle.

“There’s no reason why he should have been in the position where he snitched,” Akon said. “His homies should have took that for him. Them ni##as that claim to be real Gs and all that, they should have took that for him ’cause he’s the football. You always protect the football.”

He concluded, “You don’t ever put the artist in the position where he has to cover for y’all.”

He also stated later in the Instagram live, “That’s why I’m not so quick to judge him because I don’t know exactly what’s happening behind closed doors that may not be explained or maybe out to the public to know.”

Aside from his thoughts on the Tekashi situation, DJ Whoo Kid asked Akon if he is going to download the rapper’s next album when it drops.

Akon then exclaimed, “I’ma feature on that record!”

He continued, claiming that the song would be the biggest drop of the year, “…Even if you don’t like him, you gon’ get it, download it just out of curiosity.”