Akon To Talk Cryptocity And More As Headliner At Midem

(AllHipHop News) Akon will make his debut at Midem in Cannes, France this year as the keynote speaker.

During his career, Akon has worked with Michael Jackson, Eminem, Whitney Houston, Lil Wayne Snoop Dogg and others.

Last year the singer/entrepreneur issued six new albums this year through his Akonic Label Group which is based in Senegal and the United States.

Each album showcased Akon's diversity and his international appeal, in genres like Latin (El Negreeto) Afrobeat (Akonda) and R & B/hip-hop (x).

Akon also unveiled plans for his own "cryptocity," in Senegal, which will also run on renewable energy and will be finished in the next 10 years.

“I want to be able to open up the diversity with different artists from different cultures and parts of the world….What drives me the most is to do things people think are impossible or deem difficult," Akon said. "This will be my first time at Midem. I am looking forward to being in a space with individuals who are all looking to push the music and entertainment industry forward.”

Midem is one of the world's largest music business conferences.

Each year, tens of thousands of music industry executives descend upon Cannes, to take part in four days worth of conferences, networking, and performances.

This year's Midem conference takes place from June 2nd to June 5th.

Take a look at the announcement below.