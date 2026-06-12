Alicia Brown Says She Never Called Big Tigger An Abuser But The Internet Isn’t Buying It

Alicia Brown says she never called Big Tigger an abuser as his show’s official account likes her new statement on social media.

Alicia Brown released a statement this morning clarifying she never directly called Big Tigger an abuser, and within hours his official show account liked the post, making it the first time anyone in Tigger’s camp has acknowledged anything she’s said publicly.

Brown’s statement hit before Tigger released his own denial, and the @bigtiggershow like landed on her post before he put out a single word himself.

The post was shared by @lorenlorosa on Instagram, where it’s already picking up significant traction.

Brown’s statement pulls back on the abuse label specifically.

“I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser,” she wrote. “Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made.”

She made no mention of the affair allegation, said nothing about the divorce she’d already confirmed in public comments, and didn’t address Francesca Amiker by name.

Instead, she leaned entirely into the legal process.

just received a Statement from Alicia Brown— the wife of big tigger .. they are currently the focus of an alleged domestic dispute investigation following a video alicia posted of her bruised face with the caption “Someone ask my husband why my face happened” —



She says -… pic.twitter.com/bjRnQoMKyr — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) June 12, 2026

“I respect the legal process and believe law enforcement should be allowed to do its job without interference from anyone, including me,” she continued.

That line lands differently when police documents, according to TMZ, have already named Tigger as the suspect in an active domestic dispute investigation.

The rest of her statement was careful and measured.

“In recent days, many claims, opinions, and narratives have circulated publicly,” she wrote. “I remain confident that the facts will speak for themselves in due time. I respectfully ask for patience as I follow the guidance of my legal counsel and allow the process to unfold.”

She closed by saying she’s not hiding and stands by her character.

“I love my family and I will not engage in public debates, speculation, or personal attacks and bitterness,” Brown wrote. “I am not hiding, and I stand firmly by my character and integrity.”

The internet, however, isn’t giving her a pass.

Critics are pointing out that she posted a graphic video of her own battered face, captioned it “Someone ask my husband why my face happened,” tagged his co-host directly, and confirmed the divorce in comment sections, but is now telling people they drew their own conclusions.

The missing daughter case is also being used against her.

Durrell Williams, the father of Brown’s daughter Ailea who vanished in 2019, posted publicly that Brown “has made several FALSE ACCUSATIONS of abuse against the father’s of her children, with the mission to take the child to weaponizing the courts to her advantage.”

Social media has been circulating that statement alongside her new one.