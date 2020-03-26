AllHipHop
Alicia Keys Enlists Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama For Audiobook

AllHipHop Staff

Alicia Keys has snagged no less than Jay-Z, Oprah and Michell Obama for her upcoming audiobook.

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys' memoir "More Myself: A Journey" is getting a star-studded audiobook recording, with Jay-Z, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama all contributing to the project.

Bono and Alicia's husband Swizz Beatz will also feature on the recording of the book, described as part autobiography and part narrative documentary, which is released on March 31st.

In addition to the A-list line-up, the "Girl on Fire" star will also include previously unreleased musical recordings that detail her recording process, including song ideas and musical riffs.

“This audiobook has so much amazing energy, I’ve never experienced something so intimate. It’s nuanced and surprising and musical and emotional! I love it, and I am grateful to all my friends and loved ones for joining me on this ride,” Keys said in a statement. “Recording this was a meditative experience, and I cannot wait for the world to hear my story from my own voice.”

The book was originally slated to drop last fall, however, the singer moved the date to coincide with the release of her seventh studio album, Alicia - which was slated for May but has since been postponed, along with its accompanying tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

