Alicia Keys Explains Why She Didn't Join 3LW

Alicia Keys reveals that she was almost a member of 3LW, but her career took a drastic turn.

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys has shocked fans with news she was close to becoming a member of girl band 3LW in the early days of her career.

Alicia dropped out of the running to join the trio shortly before she released her Grammy-winning solo debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001.

"My second band that I was in, was kind of like one of these projects that are put together by people, and they heard I sang and they were like, 'Oh, maybe you could be a part of it...,'" Alicia recalled during WIRED's Autocomplete Interviews Video Series. "It didn't work out with me, but eventually they came out. I think their name was Little Women, but I was never part of that."

Alicia scooped up five Grammys for Songs in A Minor after stepping away from the opportunity to join 3LW, short for 3 Little Women, comprised of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton.

Their biggest hit, "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," was released in 2000, a year ahead of Alicia's solo debut.