AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Alicia Keys Explains Why She Didn't Join 3LW

AllHipHop Staff

Alicia Keys reveals that she was almost a member of 3LW, but her career took a drastic turn.

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys has shocked fans with news she was close to becoming a member of girl band 3LW in the early days of her career.

Alicia dropped out of the running to join the trio shortly before she released her Grammy-winning solo debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001.

"My second band that I was in, was kind of like one of these projects that are put together by people, and they heard I sang and they were like, 'Oh, maybe you could be a part of it...,'" Alicia recalled during WIRED's Autocomplete Interviews Video Series. "It didn't work out with me, but eventually they came out. I think their name was Little Women, but I was never part of that."

Alicia scooped up five Grammys for Songs in A Minor after stepping away from the opportunity to join 3LW, short for 3 Little Women, comprised of Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Naturi Naughton.

Their biggest hit, "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," was released in 2000, a year ahead of Alicia's solo debut.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

xm7mx

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

SpoiledDiva

Eminem Takes Shots At Diddy's Revolt & Joe Budden In Leaked Version Of Conway’s "Bang"

Listen to Slim Shady's alternate verse for the Griselda representative's record.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

cinemahdlive

Watch Snoop Dogg Honor Kobe Bryant At ESPY Awards

Snoop Dogg was on hand to leave tributes to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna last night during The ESPY Awards.

AllHipHop Staff

Public Enemy Rips "Demented" President Trump On "STFU"

Public Enemy called on DJ Premier to produce this politically-charged banger "State of the Union (STFU)."

AllHipHop Staff

Drake Sinks Epic Corn Hole Shot From Balcony

Could Drake be the next cornhole champion? The rap star showed off his impressive skills with an amazing trick shot.

AllHipHop Staff

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Liquid_Swords860

HBO Presents Terence Nance’s 'Random Acts Of Flyness' TV Show For Free

Watch all six episodes which explore contemporary American life.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

2020 ESPY Awards Opening Video Declares Black Lives Matter & Acknowledges Colin Kaepernick

NFL star Russell Wilson calls on his white teammates and friends to lead, listen, and help.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)