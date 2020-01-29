AllHipHop
Alicia Keys Joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation!

The Roc just got a bit bigger and the star power is huge!

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys is the newest member of Jay-Z's Roc Nation. I am seeing this online in various spaces, but did not get the full confirmation until I went to RocNation.com

Alicia Keys is right there at the top of the management section on the companies official website. Keys is coming off the of a high as the host of the 2020 Grammys. She also successfully navigated through the sober mood and aftermath of Kobe Bryant's death. 

The Roc recently gave AK her props on her birthday, but have yet to formally announce her as a member of the winning team. 

The singer recently announced her newest offered "ALICIA," which has been bolstered by the singles "Show Me Love" and "Underdog."

Alicia Keys and Jay-Z joined forces on the hit record "Empire State of Mind."

