Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Blasts 'The Breakfast Club' For Interviewing Russell Simmons

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Sil Lai Abrams asks why the Power 105.1 show is so "tone-deaf."

(AllHipHop News) Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons is prepared to appear on today's episode of The Breakfast Club. Some people expressed an issue with the radio program allowing the accused rapist on their platform.

Sil Lai Abrams is one of the women that alleged Simmons of sexually assaulting her in the past. She took to Twitter to call out The Breakfast Club and its hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee, and Charlamagne Tha God.

"Please explain this @breakfastclubam @cthagod @angelayee @djenvy. Why? Why do you carry water for this man? Why now? Why are you so [tone-deaf]? You're all complicit in ensuring that Black women's right to bodily autonomy continues to be denied. You're also rape apologists," tweeted Abrams.

Several accusers, including Abrams, appeared in the controversial documentary On the Record which presented the accusations against the multi-millionaire. Simmons stepped down from his companies in 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations became public. He has denied assaulting any women and stated all sexual contact was consensual.

The complaint from Abrams and other women comes after The Breakfast Club recently faced criticism for interviewing known far-right conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh. Charlamagne later admitted the conversation with Limbaugh felt like a waste of time.

