Aloe Blacc Hosts #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd Virtual Town Hall With Talib Kweli & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

'Think Like a Man' star Michael Ealy and NBA star JaVale McGee were also part of the discussion.

(AllHipHop News) The conversation surrounding police brutality and institutional racism continues to take place. Singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc added to the public discourse by presenting a virtual town hall on Instagram.

In partnership with Okayplayer, Blacc hosted the digital meeting with veteran actor Michael Ealy, Los Angeles Lakers players JaVale McGee, and Hip Hop artist/activist Talib Kweli. Each individual segment featured the men talking about the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests and more.

The #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd town hall was inspired by the murder of the 46-year-old African-American that was murdered in broad daylight by a now-fired Minneapolis police officer. Derek Chauvin is seen on video pressing his knee into George Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes as the prone man passes out.

Four other cops were are also present while Chauvin purposely disregarded Floyd's Constitutional rights and his life. Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

