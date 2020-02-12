AllHipHop
Amazon Music To Livestream A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Album Premiere Event

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

DJ Akademiks will take on the Bronx representative in 'NBA 2K20.'

(AllHipHop News) Yesterday, A Boogie wit da Hoodie revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album titled Artist 2.0. The 20-track effort will feature other acts like Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Fans will have the chance to experience six songs from A Boogie's new project prior to its release on February 14. The day before, Amazon Music is livestreaming an Artist 2.0 first-listen event on the company's Twitch channel at 9 pm ET.

Everyday Struggle panelist DJ Akademiks will host the stream. In addition, A Boogie is set to play against Akademiks in a game of NBA 2K20. Amazon Music's Rap Rotation playlist is presenting the faceoff.

Artist 2.0 is the followup to 2018's Platinum-certified, chart-topping Hoodie SZN album. The latest collection lands on the four-year anniversary of A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s debut mixtape Artist.

