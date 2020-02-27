AllHipHop
Aminé Explains Why He Disagrees With Tory Lanez Saying Rap Is In A Horrible Place

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Portland-bred rapper returns with a new Ol' Dirty Bastard-inspired record titled "Shimmy."

(AllHipHop News) Adam Aminé Daniel was set up to be one of the next big Hip Hop stars when he was chosen for the 2017 XXL Freshman Class. After dropping the Good for You album in 2017 and the OnePointFive mixtape in 2018, Aminé was relatively quiet in 2019.

The 25-year-old rapper is now back with "Shimmy." Aminé premiered the new single on Apple Music, and he spoke to Lowkey on the streaming platform about another body of work potentially arriving soon.

"I definitely, definitely, definitely have a project coming. That’s a fact. That’s the most information I can give," offered Aminé. "I feel like I’m here to stay now. I feel like I paid my dues. I’m still gonna pay my dues for the rest of my life. I’m not trying to shy away from being humble in any way. I think that’s super important. But on a fun tip, I do believe I’m in my bag."

AMINE SHIMMY COVER 3000x3000 600dpi FINAL

Lowkey also asked the Portland native about Tory Lanez's comments from November 2019 where the Canadian said he felt like rap is in a horrible place at the moment. Aminé responded by name-dropping a squad of lyricists from Buffalo, a veteran from Long Island, and a crossover megastar from the Bronx.

"I really f*ck with Tory. I like his music a lot. But I kind of disagree. I think Hip Hop is in a really cool place right now," Aminé told Lowkey. "Like Griselda and Roc Marciano are taking over, and it's like dope to see that because you don’t get to see that happen a lot."

The "Caroline" hitmaker added, "Fans and the general public are getting smarter. They’re just out here, honestly, open to all kinds of genres. Like a kid could be listening to Griselda and then Cardi [B] in the same playlist... I think Hip Hop is in a good place. That’s my opinion. I listen to all these guys."

