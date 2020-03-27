Anderson .Paak Launches Painting Competition For His Fans

Anderson .Paak has announced his new Friday painting contest to find the very best artwork from his fan base to post to his social media.

(AllHipHop News) What do you really know about this cat Anderson .Paak?

He is wild talented and can light up a stage like few in this generation.

He combines the excitement of Bruno Mars with the eclectic Hip-Hop posturing of Los Angeles’ K-Dot along with the performance energy embodied in Inglewood’s D-Smoke.

So…

When Anderson .Paak announced the new Friday painting contest, #PAINTWITHPAAK we were not shocked.

We are used to the artist taking a brush and painting us with soul and funk through the musical artwork of his music.

March 27th is the kick-off of this weekly contest.

Go to his Instagram and check out his sketch and next week, see if your artistic masterpiece is selected.

He will be sharing his favorite posts all week as long as you tag it with the campaign’s hashtag #PaintWithPaak.

This is a joint collaboration between .PaakHouse and The Brandon Anderson Foundation.

The Brandon Anderson Foundation is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization that believes any person has the ability to tap into their greatest potential with the right exposure.