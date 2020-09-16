Anderson .Paak Tapped For Fortnite's Spotlight Concert Series

The 'Ventura' album creator is going virtual.

(AllHipHop News) The Spotlight concert series will highlight a Grammy-winning artist this week. Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals are set to perform live as part of the Fortnite event.

.Paak's set will broadcast live in-game from the Party Royale Spotlight soundstage in Los Angeles. To watch the virtual performance, Fornite users have to select the “Party Royale” mode.

"Fortnite Party Royale" featuring Anderson .Paak premieres Saturday, September 19 at 5 pm ET. Two encore presentations will run on September 19 at 11 pm ET and September 20 at 1 pm ET.

Earlier this year, Travis Scott hosted the "Astronomical" Fortnite concert. A record-breaking 12.3 million concurrent players participated during that live show. Scott also debuted his "THE SCOTTS" collaboration with Kid Cudi that evening.