AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

(AllHipHop News) One of the standout aspects of OutKast's reunion tour in 2014 was the various jumpsuits worn by André "3000" Benjamin. Three Stacks' outfits featured quotes such as "across cultures darker people suffer most. why?"

The Atlanta-raised emcee/actor is now selling limited edition shirts featuring some of the on-stage messages from his '14 summer-run with his Kast partner Big Boi. 100% of the proceeds from the items on sale on Benjamin's website are going to Movement for Black Lives.

Andre3000-shirts

"Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel? For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum," states Dre.

According to the M4BL website, the organization "seeks to reach millions, mobilize hundreds of thousands, and organize tens of thousands, so that Black political power is a force able to influence national and local agendas in the direction of our shared Vision for Black Lives."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine's Old Friend "Fighting For His Life" In Prison; Demands New Lawyer

Fu Banga is in prison for shooting up the Barclays Center on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now he claims his life is in danger, and he needs a new lawyer ASAP!

GrouchyGreg

by

SamanthaBalmer

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Juvion Alex

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer

Obie Trice Could Be Going To Jail For Shooting A Teenager

Obie Trice will be suspended in time for shooting his ex-girlfriend's teenage son during a domestic dispute last year.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ponting_jack

Oprah Talks George Floyd, Breonna Taylor & Ahmaud Arbery With Black Leaders

Oprah Winfrey hosted a variety of Black leaders to try and create a path forward after weeks deadly riots and police brutality.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Dougie31

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Noah "40" Shebib Found Silver Lining In Pusha T's MS Diss

Drake's producer 40 is using Pusha T diss to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer

Kim Kardashian Exaults Kanye West To King Status For Birthday

Kim Kardashian let the world know who her king was, as Yeezus celebrated his 43rd birthday.

AllHipHop Staff

by

hiphopza