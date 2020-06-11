André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

(AllHipHop News) One of the standout aspects of OutKast's reunion tour in 2014 was the various jumpsuits worn by André "3000" Benjamin. Three Stacks' outfits featured quotes such as "across cultures darker people suffer most. why?"

The Atlanta-raised emcee/actor is now selling limited edition shirts featuring some of the on-stage messages from his '14 summer-run with his Kast partner Big Boi. 100% of the proceeds from the items on sale on Benjamin's website are going to Movement for Black Lives.

"Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel? For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum," states Dre.

According to the M4BL website, the organization "seeks to reach millions, mobilize hundreds of thousands, and organize tens of thousands, so that Black political power is a force able to influence national and local agendas in the direction of our shared Vision for Black Lives."