Andrew Cuomo For President! 50 Cent Endorses NY Governor!

Maria Myraine

After serving nearly a decade as governor of New York, 50 Cent thinks Andrew Cuomo should run for President.

(AllHipHop News) #CuomoForPresident

The hashtag has been trending ever since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has stepped up as a leader amidst this pandemic.

Garnering fans from across the country, Gov. Cuomo has many hoping he would run for President (considering the current one isn’t doing such a great job).

Rapper, 50 Cent, who is a New York City native, has shown tremendous support for his Governor.

And has voiced his opinion, once again, after Gov. Cuomo’s remarks in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

“It’s the same exact situation, and when does it change? It’s not like a situation you can’t understand. Here’s a minority, here’s an African-American. Here they are being abused. And it’s the same situation. It’s been 30 years since Rodney King. Amadou Diallo in New Yorker, reporter won a Pulitzer Prize for the reporting. Wow, great job by journalists. Great job, showing the injustice. And what happened Where was the resolution? Where was the progress? Eric Garner? No, I’m with the protesters.”

*dropsmic*

The speech has gone viral on social media and caught 50’s attention and was immediately inspired. Taking to Instagram, 50 endorsed the NY Governor with the following post.

While Gov. Cuomo has shared his disinterested in running for President in the past, after being Governor of NY for nine years, 50 still thinks the country needs a leader like him.

