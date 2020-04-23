Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu's 'Blue Story' Movie To Arrive On Digital Platforms In America

The Roc Nation affiliated rapper/director's British crime drama is coming to the States.

(AllHipHop News) Born and raised in South-East London, Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu gained international notoriety from his three-part YouTube musical drama series Shiro's Story. The GRM Daily Rated Awards winner then went on to create the Blue Story digital trilogy.

Blue Story was later turned into a feature-length film and released in the United Kingdom in 2019. Rapman wrote and directed the tragic tale of a friendship starring Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Khali Best, Karla-Simone Spence, Richie Campbell, Jo Martin, and Junior Afolabi Salokun.

Paramount Home Entertainment is now bringing Blue Story to American audiences. The movie will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms in the United States beginning May 5. Viewers that purchase a digital copy will also have access to bonus content such as deleted/extended scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Blue Story currently has a 93% critics rating based on 14 reviews and a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The motion picture also won Best Film at the 2020 NME Awards over Hustlers, Joker, Midsommar, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“As soon as I saw Shiro’s Story and met Raps I knew he had a unique vision combined with an original storytelling ability. I hope Blue Story will be the first of many films for him," said Blue Story producer Damian Jones of DJ Films.

Since his meteoric rise via the internet, Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu has since signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. After making his directorial debut with Blue Story, Rapman was tapped to take the helm for Paramount Players' upcoming thriller American Son which is based on Jacques Audiard's Oscar-nominated French film A Prophet.