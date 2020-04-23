AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu's 'Blue Story' Movie To Arrive On Digital Platforms In America

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Roc Nation affiliated rapper/director's British crime drama is coming to the States.

(AllHipHop News) Born and raised in South-East London, Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu gained international notoriety from his three-part YouTube musical drama series Shiro's Story. The GRM Daily Rated Awards winner then went on to create the Blue Story digital trilogy.

Blue Story was later turned into a feature-length film and released in the United Kingdom in 2019. Rapman wrote and directed the tragic tale of a friendship starring Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Khali Best, Karla-Simone Spence, Richie Campbell, Jo Martin, and Junior Afolabi Salokun.

Paramount Home Entertainment is now bringing Blue Story to American audiences. The movie will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms in the United States beginning May 5. Viewers that purchase a digital copy will also have access to bonus content such as deleted/extended scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Blue Story currently has a 93% critics rating based on 14 reviews and a 75% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The motion picture also won Best Film at the 2020 NME Awards over Hustlers, Joker, Midsommar, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

“As soon as I saw Shiro’s Story and met Raps I knew he had a unique vision combined with an original storytelling ability. I hope Blue Story will be the first of many films for him," said Blue Story producer Damian Jones of DJ Films. 

Since his meteoric rise via the internet, Andrew "Rapman" Onwubolu has since signed a management deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. After making his directorial debut with Blue Story, Rapman was tapped to take the helm for Paramount Players' upcoming thriller American Son which is based on Jacques Audiard's Oscar-nominated French film A Prophet.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Declares "Health Over Capitalism" In Response To Businesses Reopening In Georgia During COVID-19 Pandemic

The state's governor admits more people will get sick because of his decision.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Sexuality

Megan Thee Stallion admits she's attracted to women in a brand new interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Tomi504Boy

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Seizes Game's Record Label And "Born 2 Rap" Royalties

A woman who accused Game of sexual assault just won the rights to his indie record label and his hit album "Born 2 Rap."

Nolan Strong

by

$hydawgWindycity

Wale Addresses Racial Inequality With “Sue Me” Short Film Starring Lucas Hedges

Watch the DMV native’s reimagining of American society.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CarolineFlack

A$AP Ferg Focuses On His People's Progression From Slavery In The "Value" Music Video

The Harlemite is demanding that the world take a look at him now.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Pharrell Teams With SoundCloud For 'I Am OTHER, Volume 1' Emerging Artists Contest

Find out how you can be one of the acts to get placement on the project and receive funding for your own work.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Deveondi

Lil Wayne To Host Apple Music's 'Young Money Radio'

The historic video show premieres live this week.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

gistlover

French Montana Responds To Getting Dragged For Saying He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar

Who do you think would win in a hits-versus-hits battle on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Sircripalot

Watch BET's "Saving Our Selves" COVID-19 Relief Special Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Usher, Jhené Aiko, Swae Lee & More

Watch BET's "Saving Our Selves" COVID-19 Relief Special Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Usher, Jhené Aiko, Swae Lee & More

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Meek Mill & Michael Rubin's REFORM Alliance Partners With Madonna & Others To Send 100,000 More Masks To Correctional Facilities

Inmates in Illinois, Louisiana, California, New York, and Massachusetts will receive much-needed protection from COVID-19.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)