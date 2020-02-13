Angela Yee Confirms Jay-Z Appears On Much Of Jay Electronica's Album & Gives Details About The Release

(AllHipHop News) Angela Yee was once the manager of Jay Electronica, and she still regularly speaks to the New Orleans native. So Yee is a very reliable source for info about the enigmatic emcee.

This morning, The Breakfast Club radio personality told her audience that Jay Electronica's long-delayed debut album (tentatively titled A Written Testimony) is actually on the way. Apparently, Yee has already heard the project.

"There's a lot of information that I could give, but I don't like doing that because he's such a private person. But there's a lot of activities planned. There's an album release date already in March," stated Yee. "Yes, Jay-Z is on much of the album."

She continued, "[Jay Electronica] addresses all the non-believers immediately in the first couple of bars. And it sounds amazing. He already has some big things planned for the day that the album comes out."

Last week, Electronica got the Hip Hop world buzzing about a new collection of tunes after sending out a series of tweets announcing he recorded an album "over 40 days and 40 nights." The "Shiny Suit Theory" rapper also posted a quote that read, “...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery." Jay-Z liked Jay E's album announcement tweets.