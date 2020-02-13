AllHipHop
Login

Angela Yee Confirms Jay-Z Appears On Much Of Jay Electronica's Album & Gives Details About The Release

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

It appears the Roc Nation representative is really ready to let loose his first official studio LP.

(AllHipHop News) Angela Yee was once the manager of Jay Electronica, and she still regularly speaks to the New Orleans native. So Yee is a very reliable source for info about the enigmatic emcee.

This morning, The Breakfast Club radio personality told her audience that Jay Electronica's long-delayed debut album (tentatively titled A Written Testimony) is actually on the way. Apparently, Yee has already heard the project.

"There's a lot of information that I could give, but I don't like doing that because he's such a private person. But there's a lot of activities planned. There's an album release date already in March," stated Yee. "Yes, Jay-Z is on much of the album."

She continued, "[Jay Electronica] addresses all the non-believers immediately in the first couple of bars. And it sounds amazing. He already has some big things planned for the day that the album comes out."

Last week, Electronica got the Hip Hop world buzzing about a new collection of tunes after sending out a series of tweets announcing he recorded an album "over 40 days and 40 nights." The "Shiny Suit Theory" rapper also posted a quote that read, “...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery." Jay-Z liked Jay E's album announcement tweets.

Untitled
Comments
NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaThis news is really interesting https://hiphopza.com/kabza-de-small-dj-maphorisa-emcimbini-ft-samthing-soweto/
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaWeezy Fucking Baby!!! https://hiphopza.com/prince-kaybee-uwrongo-ft-black-motion-shimza-ami-faku/
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eeeew... https://bit.ly/2HkdHWI
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
5
Last Reply· by
Tammy sue
Tammy sueFree R Kelly, he is innocent, this is a media witch Hunt! The ONLY girl who claimed to be under age is Jerhonda Pace…
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
shawnkemp
shawnkempThank you for every other informative site. Where else may just I am getting that type of information written in such a…
Tupac Is Alive And Being Hidden By Native Americans According To New Movie
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinThis is BS on so many levels. It has insanity written all over it. It is a disrespect to PAC, his family and all who…
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Winning Weightloss Challenge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment