Angie Martinez Provides Update Following Injury From Car Accident

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The "Voice of New York" spoke to Kevin Hart about rehabbing after the crash.

(AllHipHop News) Last month, Angie Martinez revealed she was involved in a severe car accident. The Power 105.1 radio personality returned to social media on Wednesday to update her followers on her recovery.

"There are no words to thank u guys enough for the amount of love & prayers I have received over the past couple of months but my heart is full & my spirit is strong AF and I can't [wait] to get back on air January 7th!" tweeted Martinez.

She also called into her Power 105.1 co-workers at The Breakfast Club to talk about handling the painful ordeal. Apparently, Martinez got advice from comedian Kevin Hart who is also recuperating from a serious car crash. 

Prior to the accident, the woman also known as "The Voice of New York" debuted her WE tv series Untold Stories Of Hip Hop. Rap stars such as Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, and Snoop Dogg sat down with Angie to talk about their careers.

