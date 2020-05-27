AllHipHop
Angie Martinez To Host 'Untold Stories of Hip Hop: In Quarantine’ Virtual Viewing Party

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Rap stars will give updates to their original one-on-one interviews.

(AllHipHop News) Starting May 28, esteemed media personality Angie Martinez is presenting a virtual viewing party for Untold Stories of Hip Hop. The quarantine edition of the WE tv series will show the Power 105.1 host reconnecting with Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Nelly, and others.

Each week, stars will return via Zoom to take a look back at the never-before-heard stories they shared on previous episodes. Angie and guests will also be joined by celebrity fans that want to give their own takes on the tales told on the program.

Untold Stories of Hip Hop featured interviews with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, and more famous musicians. The program made headlines for news-worthy soundbites by Cardi, Snoop, and Rocky.

Angie Martinez also serves as an executive producer on the series. Often referred to as “The Voice of New York," the Roc Nation affiliate has been a prominent fixture in the radio business since the 1990s. She is also a Grammy-nominated recording artist.

