Angie Martinez To Receive Honorary Degree & Give Commencement Speech At Rutgers University-Newark

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Congratulations to the Power 105.1 host.

(AllHipHop News) "The Voice Of New York" will be recognized by an institution of higher learning in New Jersey. The Rutgers University Board of Governors confirmed that Angela “Angie” Martinez will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

Martinez was also tapped to deliver the keynote address at the Rutgers University-Newark Commencement Ceremony on May 20 at the Prudential Center. The legendary radio personality, best-selling author, Grammy-nominated artist, and dedicated philanthropist is being recognized as one of the most influential figures in popular culture and media.

“We are particularly moved by the way that Martinez has resonated with the work that Rutgers-Newark students have been doing collaboratively with Newark Public Schools students to aid recovery efforts in post-Hurricane Maria Puerto Rico," stated Rutgers-Newark Chancellor Nancy Cantor.

A joint experiential learning initiative between Rutgers-Newark and Newark's Malcolm X. Shabazz High School led to students building solar-energy kits. Members of the university's International Leadership Exchange Global Scholars program traveled to Puerto Rico during their spring break to install the assembled kits on the island which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

"Martinez not only traveled with our students to install the 'solar suitcases' in Puerto Rico, but she created and released a documentary film about this initiative titled Be the Light, which has garnered thousands of views, including a mechanism for viewers to donate to continue this kind of work," added Chancellor Cantor. 

She continued, "Ms. Martinez knows our students, loves our students, and inspires - and is inspired by - our students. She is an ideal commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient from Rutgers-Newark."

