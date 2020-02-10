Angry Twitter Mob Hosts #EminemIsOverParty

(AllHipHop News) Eminem has come under fire from fans on social media for his repeated use of homophobic slurs in his music, after reuniting with his “uncle” Elton John at the Oscars on Sunday.

The rapper scooped the Best Original Song title for "Lose Yourself," the lead track from his semi-autobiographical movie, "8 Mile," back in 2003.

However, he skipped the ceremony that year, and hit the stage on Sunday to deliver a surprise rendition – which became the most trending moment on social media from the awards show.

The performance also allowed Eminem to catch up with pal Elton John, who won the prize this year for "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman."

“I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir!” Eminem captioned the image.

However, fans on social media were quick to call out the friendship, with one questioning, “‘I wonder how Elton John feels about Eminem still using homophobic slurs in his music.”

“Remember when Eminem performed with Elton John to prove he wasn’t homophobic? Because that was a thing that actually happened,” another stated, referring to their performance of the rapper’s iconic hit Stan at the Grammy Awards in 2001, while a third posted, “Thinking about the time when I was telling 2 (people) Eminem was wrong for using the f word and that it’s homophobic and they went ‘he can’t be homophobic otherwise he wouldn’t be friends with Elton John’.”

And even actor Billy Eichner weighed in on the controversy, adding: “Well, you can still sing the word ‘f##got’ a million times and still perform at the Oscars that’s about ‘diversity.’ Mmkay.”

Shortly after the performance, the hashtags “#EminemIsCANCELLED” and “#EminemIsOverParty” began trending on Twitter, in response to his controversial lyrics.

The star, real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III, recently came under fire over his new tune "Unaccommodating," from his chart-topping album Music to Be Murdered By, which features “sickening” references to the 2017 bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester Arena gig.