Anitta Talks Collaborating With Cardi B On "Me Gusta" Single Featuring Myke Towers

The self-described Trap Selena spits a bi-lingual verse.

(AllHipHop News) Originally, Anitta was not expecting to hear Cardi B on her new song "Me Gusta." The Brazilian singer was shocked when she found out the Grammy-winning rapper contributed to the record.

"I was taking vacations in Europe, and two weeks ago my manager called me from Zoom and he said, 'Oh, can you approve the final mix of the track?' And I was like, 'Okay.' And I was listening to the track and suddenly her voice comes in, and I was like, 'What?'" Anitta told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily.

The 27-year-old Warner recording artist added, "I met Cardi B last year in the studio, but we never talked about this track. I never thought she was going to be on it and he did the surprise for me. And when I heard her voice, I was dying."

"Me Gusta" is the culmination of several different cultures coming together. Anitta serves as a spokeswoman for the Portuguese-speaking people of Brazil. Latin Trap performer Myke Towers puts on for Puerto Rico, and Cardi B brings her Dominican/Trinidadian/American-influenced vibe to the track.

"I was so grateful I said to [Cardi], 'Hey, thank you so much.' She doesn't know how much it represents to our country," stated Anitta. "I know Brazil is a Latin country, but it's different because the other countries, they speak Spanish. Brazil speaks Portuguese so it makes it very different, culturally talking, for us to mix countries because we communicate differently. So bringing the Brazilian culture to the world is something, I don't know, I would never be able to pay back all of this she's doing."