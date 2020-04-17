Anthony Hamilton, 9th Wonder, Petey Pablo & More To Take Part In "Under One Roof" NC Benefit Concert

The music acts will help raise funds for nonprofit arts organizations in the state.

(AllHipHop News) Numerous North Carolina-bred artists are taking part in Come Hear North Carolina and CLTure‘s “Under One Roof” livestream benefit concert. The show will be presented in one-hour segments on Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26.

Anthony Hamilton (Charlotte), 9th Wonder (Winston-Salem), Ben Folds (Winston-Salem), The Hamiltones (Morrisville, Charlotte, Greensboro), Petey Pablo (Greenville), Tift Merritt (Raleigh), Jim Lauderdale (Troutman), Steep Canyon Rangers (Asheville), Chatham County Line (Raleigh), Joe Troop of Che Apalache (Winston-Salem), and The Harvey Cummings Project (Charlotte) are scheduled for performances and appearances at the virtual event.

“It’s important to inspire, instill and give back to home. Home is where you first learn the value of trust. It’s important to be there for our own,” says Anthony Hamilton. “Our artists deserve to be heard and appreciated. Carolina has some awesome talent.”

“Under One Roof” viewers will be encouraged to donate to the North Carolina Arts Foundation. All proceeds raised from the charity concert will be donated to nonprofit arts organizations in the state that have established relief funds for artists in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The participating musicians will perform original songs and covers, share archival performances, and offer messages of encouragement to artists and viewers. “Under One Roof” will be broadcast live on Twitch and Facebook from 8 pm-9 pm EDT on April 24, April 25, and April 26.