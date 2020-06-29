AllHipHop
Anthony Mackie Accuses Marvel Of Whitewashing Big-Budget Films

AllHipHop Staff

Accomplished actor Anthony Mackie revealed the racial disparities on the sets of Marvel films.

(AllHipHop News) Anthony Mackie has taken aim at his Marvel film bosses for failing to include black filmmakers in any of their movies.

The actor, who has starred in several Marvel films as Falcon, will reprise the role in Disney+'s upcoming "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," but that hasn't stopped him shining a light on racism at the top.

During a new conversation with actor Daveed Diggs for Variety, Mackie says, "It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white.

"We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore. He produced 'Black Panther.' But then when you do 'Black Panther,' you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer. And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the black people for the black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

But Mackie doesn't want Marvel bosses giving anyone preferential treatment in the future, insisting, "Hire the best person for the job, even if it means we're going to get the best two women, we're going to get the best two men. Fine. I'm cool with those numbers for the next 10 years because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their resume to get them other jobs. If we've got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that's something as leading men that we can go in and push for."

