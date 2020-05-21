Apple Announces 'Greatness Code' Docuseries Featuring LeBron James, Tom Brady & More

Some of the most renowned athletes of the 21st Century will be highlighted on the show.

(AllHipHop News) NBA great LeBron James is sharing his production talents with the trillion-dollar technology company that Steve Jobs built. It was announced that King James is involved in Apple's new short-form documentary series titled Greatness Code.

The unscripted program is being produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Uninterrupted as well as Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan's Religion of Sports. Chopra also served as the director.

Gotham Chopra

Greatness Code will cover untold stories from some of the greatest sports stars in the world and highlight pivotal moments in their respective careers. The first season features seven mini-episodes. Athletes featured in S1 include:

Four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James

Six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady

Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan

Worlds Fastest Man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt

Record-holding Olympic gold Medalist Snowboarder Shaun White

Five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky

11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater

Greatness Code is scheduled to debut globally July 10 exclusively on Apple TV+. Gotham Chopra for Religion of Sports, Ameeth Sankaran for Religion of Sports, Maverick Carter for Uninterrupted, and Devin Johnson for Uninterrupted are credited as executive producers.