Apple Music Becomes Exclusive Music Partner For Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's 'Verzuz' Series

Are you ready for "The Battle of the Dogs"?

(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop superproducers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland helped keep millions of people entertained during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with Verzuz. The head-to-head hits clash showcased music legends and classic songs.

Apple Music is now officially the exclusive music partner for the Verzuz series. The battles will be broadcast live on Apple Music and Beats 1 for free while simultaneously streaming on Instagram Live. The events will also be available on-demand following the live streams.

The next Verzuz matchup features two of the most iconic figures in Hip Hop and pop culture. California's Snoop Dogg will face off against New York's DMX in a friendly competition on Wednesday, July 22 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

As a precursor for the upcoming battle, Apple Music host Lowkey curated the "Verzuz Cheat Sheet Playlist: Snoop Dogg x DMX" which includes cuts like Snoop's "Gin & Juice" and DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." The collection also hosts records by artists like LL Cool J, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, 2Pac, Jay-Z, and The Lox that feature either X or the D-O-double-G.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are said to be producing more episodes of Verzuz in the coming weeks. Atlanta emcee T.I. recently challenged Queens native 50 Cent to go against him as part of the popular series, but that possible musical bout has not been confirmed.

Previously, fans got to see RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, John Legend vs Alicia Keys, and more. Verzuz battles consistently boosted the participants' plays on streaming services with Badu and Scott's combined catalogs seeing a 217% increase on May 19.