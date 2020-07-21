AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Apple Music Becomes Exclusive Music Partner For Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's 'Verzuz' Series

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Are you ready for "The Battle of the Dogs"?

(AllHipHop News) Hip Hop superproducers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland helped keep millions of people entertained during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with Verzuz. The head-to-head hits clash showcased music legends and classic songs.

Apple Music is now officially the exclusive music partner for the Verzuz series. The battles will be broadcast live on Apple Music and Beats 1 for free while simultaneously streaming on Instagram Live. The events will also be available on-demand following the live streams. 

The next Verzuz matchup features two of the most iconic figures in Hip Hop and pop culture. California's Snoop Dogg will face off against New York's DMX in a friendly competition on Wednesday, July 22 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. 

As a precursor for the upcoming battle, Apple Music host Lowkey curated the "Verzuz Cheat Sheet Playlist: Snoop Dogg x DMX" which includes cuts like Snoop's "Gin & Juice" and DMX's "Ruff Ryders' Anthem." The collection also hosts records by artists like LL Cool J, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, 2Pac, Jay-Z, and The Lox that feature either X or the D-O-double-G. 

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are said to be producing more episodes of Verzuz in the coming weeks. Atlanta emcee T.I. recently challenged Queens native 50 Cent to go against him as part of the popular series, but that possible musical bout has not been confirmed.

Previously, fans got to see RZA vs DJ Premier, Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Nelly vs Ludacris, John Legend vs Alicia Keys, and more. Verzuz battles consistently boosted the participants' plays on streaming services with Badu and Scott's combined catalogs seeing a 217% increase on May 19.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Birdman & Lil Wayne Tease Making A Sequel To 'Like Father, Like Son' Album

Baby and Weezy could be creating part two to the southern Hip Hop classic.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Will Smith Posts A Special Video To Describe His 2020

Check out how the 'Bad Boys for Life' actor is feeling about the last 7 months.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Logic Surprises Fans With Baby News & Seven-Figure Deal With Twitch

No wonder Logic is retiring...he signed a million-dollar-deal with Twitch!

AllHipHop Staff

Latest Kanye West Rant Make Sensational Claims About Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner

Kanye West continues onward...in a most bizarre way.

AllHipHop Staff

Gap Stock Price Falls Following Kanye West's Rally Speech In South Carolina

Ye's threat to ditch the brand had Wall Street nervous.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Juice WRLD Joins An Exclusive List Of Acts To Have Five Songs In The Top 10 Simultaneously

Polo G and The Kid LAROI made it into the Top 10 for the first time thanks to the rapper/singer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West's Tweet About Kim Kardashian

The outspoken mogul chimes in on the social media rant everyone is talking about.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Remains At No. 1 For The Sixth Week

The record's radio spins continue to increase.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Travis Scott Speaks On Why He Now Supports #BlackLivesMatter Activism

It seems the JackBoys leader changed his tune on African-Americans needing to "move on" without "causing a disruption."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Nicki Minaj Channels The Virgin Mary In Pregnancy Announcement

Congrats to rap star Nicki Minaj, who is expecting her first child!

Mike Winslow

by

BigMuff274