Apple Music Names Don Toliver As An "Up Next" Artist

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The JackBoy is being set up to be a breakout star.

(AllHipHop News) The list of acts selected to be part of Apple Music's "Up Next" program over the last two years includes H.E.R., Summer Walker, and Megan Thee Stallion. The streaming giant is now putting a focus on Houston's Don Toliver.

Travis Scott's protégé is the latest addition to Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing, and elevating rising talent. An iPhone 11 Pro-shot short film about Toliver is available to watch on the platform.

“It was clear Don Toliver had something special when I heard his feature on 'Can't Say' off Travis Scott’s Astroworld,” states Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B. 

Darden continues, "Don’s command of melody combined with his lyrical ability make him a real stand out amongst his peers. Houston has a ton of momentum right now and highlighting Toliver as Up Next seeks to further acknowledge the talent that Texas keeps bringing to the table."

Heaven or Hell, Don Toliver's debut studio album, arrived in March of this year. The LP opened at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart with 44,000 first-week units. He also contributed to the JackBoys compilation project which hit #1 on the Billboard 200 this year with 154,000 album-equivalent units.

“Hype for my fans to get a better glimpse at who I am and excited for the opportunity given,” said the Atlantic Records signee. "Shout out to Apple for all the support, yessir.”

Don Toliver has been featured on numerous Apple Music playlists such as Rap Life, Today’s Hits, Future Hits, Chill Rap, and The New South. The 25-year-old neophyte is the streaming company's cover artist for the Up Next playlist which also contains songs by Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Burna Boy, Jessie Reyez, Jack Harlow, Victoria Monét, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Baby Keem, and more.

