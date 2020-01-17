Apple Music, The NBA & UnitedMasters Premiere "BASE:LINE" Music Playlist

(AllHipHop News) Streaming giant Apple Music and the National Basketball Association teamed with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters for a new Apple Music playlist. "BASE:LINE" shines a spotlight on some of the best rising and established independent Hip Hop artists from around the world.

"This partnership with Apple Music will engage the NBA’s global audience around music that resonates with our players and fans,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Working together with Apple Music and UnitedMasters, we are excited to provide a massive digital stage for their extensive list of top and emerging artists.”

Apple Music’s Global Head of Hip Hop and R & B Ebro Darden and his team curated the "BASE:LINE" playlist. The NBA will use songs from the collection to soundtrack highlights from the league. Tracks will be featured on NBA.com, NBA TV, and the NBA App.

“NBA players come from the same communities that the music does, that is why the artists and the players feel connected. Many artists wanted to make it to the NBA before their life took a turn,” said Darden. “'BASE:LINE' is a playlist that gets closer to the community where the artist and the music is beginning."

The "BASE:LINE" playlist presents records by Damian "Dame D.O.L.L.A." Lillard, Baby Keem, Young M.A, Royce da 5'9", Princess Nokia, Rockie Fresh, Little Simz, Mozzy, Mez, Taylor Bennett, Luh Kel, Oswin Benjamin, and more. The list will be updated every week.

“Apple Music is excited to be teaming up with the NBA and UnitedMasters to launch the new playlist 'BASE:LINE,'” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s Senior Vice President, Internet Software and Services. “'BASE:LINE,' designed to support emerging and established independent urban artists, is sure to expose great music to millions of people around the world.”